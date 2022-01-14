Tunisia/Cameroon: Mali-Tunisia - Mali Picks Three Points

The lone goal gave the advantage to Mali in a match that the referee unexpectedly ended at the 89th minute prompting a protest from Tunisia.

The match ended with a riot from Tunisians and the referee, Janny Sikazwe of Zambia, with his assistants were led out of the field by stewards. The Tunisians were protesting against the referee for ending the march at 89th minute to their dismay as they needed an equalizer after having missed a penalty that could have seen them equalize. The referee had earlier ended the match at the 86th minute which however restarted after Tunisians protested. In the face of the protest, it was thanks to the intervention of the stewards that the 42-year-old Zambian referee and his assistants were protected and taken off the field of play. At 4:31 pm, Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho, the fourth assistant referee and Mali team emerged from the tunnel in what was said to play the remaining three minutes. Tunisia never came out to the field and after three minutes he sounded his whistle ending the match again. The Tunisians plan to write to CAF protesting the match.

CAF regulations in Chapter 35, Article 82 on withdrawals, states that if for any reason whatsoever a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match withou...