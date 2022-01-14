Tanzania: Mchengerwa Commits to Develop Arts, Sports

THE newly appointed Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Mohamedi Mchengerwa has promised to continue with reforms in the arts and sports sectors.

Mchengerwa who was the appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to head the ministry, previously served as the Minister of State, President Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the office handover ceremony with the outgoing minister Innocent Bashungwa, Mchengerwa promised to continue implementing the reforms initiated by the government through the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports as the two sectors employ a big number of young Tanzanians.

"I would like to congratulate you Minister Bashungwa for the commendable job you have been doing with your Deputy, Pauline Gekul and the Permanent Secretary, Hassan Abbasi. I will learn through you and cooperation with workers serving under the Permanent Secretary to ensure perfect reforms are achieved,"said Mchengerwa.

On his part Bashungwa said in the period of one-year in the ministry he enjoyed good cooperation from the deputy and permanent secretary in a bid make positive reforms by organizing different events in collaboration with stakeholders from the private sector.

"This is ministry's major strategy since it provides employment to many young Tanzanians, it also entertains besides being a source of revenue to the nation," said Minister Bashungwa who now serves as the Minister in President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government.

Under Bashungwa, the year 2021 has been full of achievements to the entertainment and sports industry as there were many artists and athletes who played a key role in heightening the status of the country by winning top prizes in global level events.

Tanzania has managed to flex its muscles in different spheres of entertainment fields whereby several events and achievements have been attained by the national representatives in these entertainment fields.

People with disabilities represented well the nation in sports and beauty contests whereby the nation has been well presented by these groups after their qualification in international competitions that gave the national recognition.

In October 2021 Tanzania was honoured to host the unique pageant for people with hearing disabilities were by Tanzania hosted international participants which to mention were Botswana, Burundi, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone.