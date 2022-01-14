Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Hundred-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, ninety-four patients are from Quarantine Centers (11) and Testing Stations (83) in Asmara, Central Region. Five patients are from Testing Stations in Dubarwa and Mendefera, Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (45) and Southern (3) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 84 years old patient in the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,164 while the number of deaths has risen to 85.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,755.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

13 January 2022