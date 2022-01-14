Egypt: Cabinet Denies Allocating Special Exam Committees to Covid-19 Infected Students

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Media Center denied all the rumors regarding allocating special examination committees to infected Covid-19 students.

In a statement Thursday 13/1/2022, the media center said that it contacted the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, which totally denied these news.

Exams for the infected students will be postponed to the second semester, only when they provide an official medical document confirming contracting the virus during the exams period, added the statement.

The ministry stressed that precautionary measures are being taken against infectious diseases, the statement said.

All necessary precautionary measures are taken, such as raising the degree of readiness, implementing general hygiene measures within schools, and properly ventilating classes.

The media center, meanwhile, urged all media outlets to seek accuracy and objectivity before publishing news, advising them to contact bodies concerned so as to avoid sparking panic among students and parents and disrupting public order.

