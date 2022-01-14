Egypt: Sisi Witnesses Graduation of National Training Academy Batches At Wyf

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi witnessed on Thursday the graduation of batches of the National Training Academy during the fourth and final day of the World Youth Forum (WYF).

The fourth edition of the WYF kicked off in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday under the auspices of President Sisi with the participation of youth from 196 counties.

President Sisi and First Lady Entissar El Sisi arrived at the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum held in Sharm el Sheikh.

The ceremony will start by a recorded word of Togolese Prime Minister Victoire Tomegah Dogbé followed by a word of Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Gerd Müller.

A brief film promoting the activities of the National Training Academy will be screened during the ceremony.

The ceremony will also include shows by four youth representing South Sudan, Nigeria and Egypt.

Togolese Prime Minister Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, in a word via video conference on behalf of the Togolese president, expressed gratitude for President Sisi for organizing the World Youth Forum.

More than 70% of the residents of Africa are youth and they represent an important power for the economic transformation of the African countries, Dogbé said.

The climate change and coronavirus require searching for joint solutions among the African countries, she said.

She said that political leadership should provide opportunities for the generations and youth.

Togo launched the 2025 strategy to cope with the technological transformation and the serious health threats and set a roadmap to improve social merging via boosting investments in health and human capital in addition to providing job opportunities, she said.

Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Gerd Müller said biodiversity and climate change constitute a growing global threat.

During his speech via video conference during the graduation ceremony of batches of the National Training Academy (NTA) in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Müller said the pandemic has taken a huge toll on economic and social aspects, urging for more international support in order to confront these challenges.

He also rejected acts by some countries, which hoard doses of Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, noting that the vaccination rate in Africa stood only at 8%.

The UNIDO is working on promoting comprehensive and sustainable industry development and providing environmental protection to all people, he affirmed.

He also pointed out to the efforts exerted by the UNIDO in order to further increase vaccine production in the developing nations, especially in the African Continent.

Müller further underlined the need of promoting agricultural entrepreneurs, especially in the rural areas.

The UNIDO has worked in Luxor and in Upper Egypt, he noted, adding that it is also working on disseminating technology use and facilitating green technologies in order to confront the challenges.

The UNIDO also supported more than 1 million youth in carrying out investments, he said.

A documentary was displayed on the National Training Academy construction during the conclusion of the World Youth Forum.

The documentary started by a word of President Sisi during which he addressed the Egyptian and Arab youth.

The documentary asserted that the "New Republic" paid great attention to youth.

The international partners of the NTA lauded the measures it takes to face the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that the youth leaders play an important role in making the world safe place.

The National Training Academy (NTA) is an independent institution, bringing together future leaders from Egypt and the Region, to enhance and develop principled, innovative qualified human capital in service of country and society, to lead the development process, build impact and create a better future.

With economic, technological and global environmental changes, NTA facilitates multi-stakeholders' sustainable initiatives and thrives to be the leading catalyst of holistic transformation and innovation developing effective global leaders who impact their societies.

A host of graduates at the National Training Academy (NTA) said the academy has greatly contributed to improving their ideas and viewpoints through connecting between scientific programs and field training.

They also hailed the academy for its role in gaining new capabilities and experiences through the various international partnerships in different spheres.

The graduates further extended thanks to the state for its constant support to them.

The NTA is considered a unique educational entity, they affirmed.

They also underlined, in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, exerting utmost efforts to promote peace and ensure respect values in order to undertake their role in implementing Egypt's vision to attain sustainable development goals and Africa's 2063 Agenda.

Meanwhile, the US Chief innovation officer at the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET) Res Helfer said, in his speech during the NTA's graduation ceremony, that he paid a visit to the academy, describing the visit as "very successful".

The NTA meets all the criteria related to educational materials and goals and teachers' qualifications, he went on to say.

Executive director of the NTA Rasha Ragheb thanked President Sisi for having a great confidence in Egypt's young people, saying the forum, launched in 2017, sends a strong message to the entire world that there is a real political will to invest in human resources.

She said the academy includes many programs, including Presidential Leadership School, Executive Presidential Leadership School, African Presidential Leadership School, Junior Presidential Leadership School and Advanced Presidential Leadership School.

She added that the academy adopted many government initiatives aiming at honing skills of the State's administrative apparatus, including Professional Civil Servants (PCS).

Now, there are 28,000 Egyptian and African trainees at the academy, she added.

Executive director of the NTA Rasha Ragheb expressed happiness that the academy now offers consultancy services to a number of governmental bodies, including Sakkara Center which is affiliated with the Local Development Ministry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The academy is now in talks with a number of brotherly Arab countries to offer needed consultancy services, she added.

She added that the academy held partnership agreements with a number of its counterparts in France, Switzerland, Poland and South Korea to get acquainted with the latest as regards training methods.

Then, she read out the recommendations of the forum that included a call for a global summit grouping international financing institutions and donors to mull best ways to help poor and impoverished communities.

The forum also called for setting up a business council for Africa projects bringing together young entrepreneurs and businessmen to provide funding opportunities to innovations of young people.

The forum recommended that the WHO would adopt an initiative on the Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

It also called for localizing seawater desalination technology in all world countries suffering from water scarcity.

It also urged listing issues related to regulating uses of transboundary water resources on global agenda through crystalizing a global model for governance in the water resources management domain based on the sustainable regulations of the international law.

It called for unifying UN efforts to set up a platform to guarantee providing needed funding for reconstruction and launching an international strategy to enhance social and humanitarian solidarity and creating bigger chances for boosting international peace and security.

At the end, President Sisi handed the graduates