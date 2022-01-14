Egypt's First Lady - Egyptians Are Capable of Innovation, Giving If They Have Chance

Egypt's First Lady Entissar El Sisi stressed that Egyptians are capable of innovation and giving if they are given a chance.

The spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi tweeted on Thursday 13/1/2022 that she was pleased while inspecting the exhibitions of "Decent Life," and "Our Heritage" and the pavilion of handicrafts that were held on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF) in Sharm el Sheikh.

She said products made by Egyptian male and female youngsters, especially from the countryside and Sinai, prove that Egyptians are able to innovate and give if they have their chance.

"This is what we are doing and working to boost it through our big project 'Decent Life,'" according to her.

Dozens of Egyptian startups showcased their ideas at the WYF as part of the Startup Vein venue, which is a platform where entrepreneurs can share their experiences, the challenges they faced and their achievements with young people.