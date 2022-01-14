Egypt: Sisi Grants Graduation Certificates to NTA's Batches

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi handed the graduates of the National Training Academy (NTA) their certificates on Thursday 13/1/2022.

This came as part of the graduation ceremony of the NTA's batches that was held during the fourth and last day of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF).

The NTA, according to its website, is an independent institution, bringing together future leaders from Egypt and the Region, to enhance and develop principled, innovative qualified human capital in service of country and society, to lead the development process, build impact and create a better future.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

