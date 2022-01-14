Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Logs One More Fatality, 437 New Cases

13 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One person died of the coronavirus in Bembla, Monastir, taking the death toll in the region to 616.

Another 437 new cases have been recorded, bringing the overall number of infections in the governorate to 42,220, according to a report published Thursday by the Local Health Directorate.

There are currently 1,991 active carriers of the virus in the governorate, including 15 patients admitted to the Fattouma Bourguiba University Hospital and 5 others placed in intensive care, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

