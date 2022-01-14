Tunisia: Energy Trade Balance Deficit Rises 18 Percent At End of November 2021 - Report

Tunis/Tunisia — The deficit of the energy trade balance widened from 4,266 million dinars at the end of November 2020, to 5,055 MD at the end of November 2021, up 18% (taking into account the royalty of gas exported), according to a report on the energy situation published by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energy.

Exports of energy products posted an increase in value by 122%, while imports went up 43%.

Imports of petroleum products in value grew 53%, at the end of November 2021, compared to the same period. The same is true for imports of crude oil which have increased by 65% in quantity and 162% in value.

Purchases of Algerian gas have decreased by 20% in quantity and 16% in value, at the end of November 2021, with the increase in domestic production and the fee on the transit of Algerian gas.

Exports of petroleum products have risen by 24% in quantity and 107% in value.

Primary energy balance deficit down by 13%

The primary energy balance shows a deficit of 4.1 Mtoe (Megatons of oil equivalent) at the end of November 2021, compared with a deficit of 4.8 Mtoe at the end of November 2020, i.e. a 13% decrease. This decrease is due to the improvement of primary energy resources.

As for the rate of energy independence, which represents the ratio of primary energy resources by primary consumption, it stood at 53% at the end of November 2021 against 42% during the same period of 2020.

The primary energy resources stood at 4.7 Mtoe, at the end of November 2021, posting a 33% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This increase is due to the growth of domestic oil and gas production and also the fee of the transit of Algerian gas which went up 104%, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The primary energy resources remain dominated by the domestic oil and gas production which both contribute to 77% of the total primary energy resources.

The share of Algerian gas has almost doubled in the space of a year, its share having risen from 12% to 19%. The share of renewable electricity (STEG production only) remains low and represents only 1% of primary resources.

Regarding the demand for primary energy, it has increased by 6% between the first eleven months of 2020 and those of 2021 from 8.3 Mtoe to 8.8 Mtoe. The demand for natural gas has risen by 5% and that of oil products by 9%.