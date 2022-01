Tunis/Tunisia — Nabeul governorate saw 492 more infections with the coronavirus, after publishing the results of 1,605 tests, or a positivity rate exceeding 30%, the Local Health Directorate announced on Thursday.

The caseload in the region has therefore risen to 53,677, including 49,733 recoveries and 1,468 fatalities.

There are currently 2,476 active carriers of the virus in the governorate of Nabeul, of whom 25 patients are receiving treatment in public and private health facilities.