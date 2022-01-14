Tunisia: Friday Prayers Suspended On January 14 and 21

13 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Religious Affairs, on Thursday, announced the suspension of Friday prayers in mosques on January 14 and 21 in application of government decisions to stem the new wave of the coronavirus.

The five daily prayers are maintained in mosques with the obligation to strictly respect the health protocol in force in order to preserve the health of citizens in places of worship.

The health protocol in places of worship requires the presentation of a health pass, the performance of ablutions at home and not on the spot, and the respect of physical distance.

Worshippers must bring their own prayer mat and wear a protective mask, the ministry said in a statement.

These decisions come into force immediately and may be altered according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, the statement added.

The Prime Ministry decided on Wednesday to ban all gatherings in public and private places, closed or open, for fifteen days. A nighttime curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, was also decreed.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X