Tunisia: Friday Prayers Suspended On January 14 and 21

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Religious Affairs, on Thursday, announced the suspension of Friday prayers in mosques on January 14 and 21 in application of government decisions to stem the new wave of the coronavirus.

The five daily prayers are maintained in mosques with the obligation to strictly respect the health protocol in force in order to preserve the health of citizens in places of worship.

The health protocol in places of worship requires the presentation of a health pass, the performance of ablutions at home and not on the spot, and the respect of physical distance.

Worshippers must bring their own prayer mat and wear a protective mask, the ministry said in a statement.

These decisions come into force immediately and may be altered according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, the statement added.

The Prime Ministry decided on Wednesday to ban all gatherings in public and private places, closed or open, for fifteen days. A nighttime curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, was also decreed.