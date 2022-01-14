Tunisia: National Crude Oil Production Up By 27 Percent in Late November 2021

13 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national crude oil production increased by 27% to 1759 kilotons (kt) at the end of November 2021, compared to the end of November 2020, according to a report on the energy situation published Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies.

The contribution of Halk el Manzel, which started production in January 2021, and Nawara have compensated for the drop in production recorded in several fields, namely: Hasdrubal (-28%), Franig/bag/Tarfa (-27), Baraka (-17%), Gherib (-27%), Miskar (-8%) and Cercina (-5%).

Other fields recorded, on the other hand, an improvement in production, namely Nawara (+181%), EL borma (+24%), El Hajeb/Guebiba (+39%), Adam (+36%) and Cherouq (+32%).

The daily average of oil production increased from 32.5 thousand barrels/day at the end of November 2020 to 40.3 thousand barrels/day at the end of November 2021.

Moreover, the production of dry commercial gas increased by 21% compared to the end of November 2022, thanks to the contribution of the Nawara field, which was able to compensate for the drop in production in the other fields and the increase in the fee on the transit of Algerian gas by 104%.

Thus, Nawara's production represented 30% of the national dry commercial gas production at the end of November 2021. It covered 12% of total natural gas demand and reduced Algerian gas purchases by 21% and the primary energy balance deficit by 13%.

