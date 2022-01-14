Africa: Match Facts - Gabon V Ghana

Gabon faces Ghana as both sides go to their second match in Group C of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Match Card

Date: 14 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Group: C

Match: Gabon v Ghana

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Gabon and Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Gabon are looking to win consecutive Africa Cup of Nations games for the first time since a run of three in January 2012.

● Ghana have won just one of their last five group stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations (D2 L2), losing more in this run (2) than in their previous 12 such matches combined (W9 D2 L1).

● After their 1-0 victory against Comoros, Gabon could keep clean sheets in their opening two matches at a single edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2010 (W1 D1).

● After scoring a 16th minute winner in his first ever Africa Cup of Nations match against Comoros, Aaron Boupendza is looking to become the third Gabon player to score more than once in a single edition of the competition, after Brice Mackaya in 1996 (2) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (3 in 2012 and 2 in 2017).