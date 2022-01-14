Africa: Match Facts - Morocco V Comoros

On different ends after Match Day 1, Morocco and Comoros will enter their Group C matchday 2 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 under different kinds of pressure.

Match Card

Date: 14 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Group: C

Match: Morocco v Comoros

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Morocco and the Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● After their 1-0 victory against Ghana, Morocco are looking to win their opening two matches at an Africa Cup of Nations in consecutive editions of the tournament (also 2019), having only won both such games in one of their previous 16 appearances in the competition (in 2004).

● Morocco have won their last six group stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations, winning each of the last five by a 1-0 scoreline.

● Comoros could become the sixth debutants this century to lose their opening two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, after Benin (2004), Botswana (2012), Burundi (2019), Niger (2012) and Zimbabwe (2004).

● After his 83rd minute winner against Ghana, Soufiane Boufal could become the first Moroccan player to score in consecutive Africa Cup of Nations matches since Houssine Kharja in 2012 (three goals in total).