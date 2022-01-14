Africa: Match Facts - Malawi V Zimbabwe

It will be the battle of COSAFA when southern representatives Malawi and Zimbabwe try to salvage their fortunes at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Match Card

Date: 14 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Stadium: Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium, Bafoussam.

Group: B

Match: Malawi vs Zimbabwe

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Malawi and Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Malawi have won just one of their seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (D1 L5), failing to score in four of those games.

● Zimbabwe are winless in their last seven Africa Cup of Nations matches (D2 L5), last gaining a victory in the competition in 2006, against Ghana (2-1).

● No team has played more games in the Africa Cup of Nations without ever keeping a clean sheet than Zimbabwe (P13 W2 D2 L9), conceding 28 goals in total (2.2 per game).

● Kudakwashe Mahachi and captain; Knowledge Musona are the only two players in the Zimbabwe squad to have scored at AFCON, either could become just the second player to score more than once in the tournament for The Warriors after Peter Ndlovu, who netted three times in 2004.