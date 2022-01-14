Africa: Match Facts - Senegal V Guinea

Senegal Teranga Lions and Guinea Syli Nationale lock horns in Group B Matchday 2 of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Match Card

Date: 14 January 2022

Time: 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium, Bafoussam.

Group: B

Match: Senegal vs Guinea

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Senegal and Guinea are meeting for the third time at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Senegal winning their first two encounters: 2-1 in the 1994 group stages and 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the 2006 tournament. In both matches, Guinea opened the scoring before eventually finishing as the losing side.

● Senegal have won five of their last seven group stage games in the Africa Cup of Nations (D1 L1), keeping clean sheets in all five victories.

● Guinea will be looking to win their opening two matches at a single edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for just the second time, last doing so in 2006.

● Sadio Mané has been directly involved in five of Senegal's last six goals in the Africa Cup of Nations (four goals, one assist). Indeed, since his debut in the competition in January 2015, Mané has been directly involved in more goals at the Africa Cup of Nations than any other Senegal player (six goals, one assist).

● Guinea head-coach Kaba Diawara scored two goals in the Africa Cup of Nations as a player - one of these came the last time Guinea and Senegal met in the tournament, in the quarter-finals of the 2006 edition.