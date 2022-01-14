Algeria: Start of Saidal's Vaccine Marketing

Algiers — The Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry announced, Thursday in a statement, the start of the CoronaVac vaccine's marketing, produced by the state-owned pharmaceutical group Saidal, in collaboration with the Chinese laboratories Sinovac.

The launch of this operation was made "following the granting of the registration decision on December 30, 2021, after the approval of the different tests relating to the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine conducted by the National Agency of Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with the Chinese partner," said the Ministry.

The start of the Covid vaccine's marketing is also "part of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures adopted by the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry to ensure the production and availability of this vaccine," added the ministry.

With a production capacity of 96 million vaccines per year, the Constantine unit will adapt its vaccine production "to national needs, depending on the pace of the vaccination campaign, and export opportunities, stressed the ministry.

As for the vaccine export project, the ministry said that the group Saidal is "supported" by the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry in collaboration with the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

Several meetings will be held to discuss the facilities and opportunities provided to the Group Saidal to take advantage of funding granted by international financial institutions, as donors, to countries in difficulty, with a view to acquiring Covid 19 vaccines, concluded the ministry.