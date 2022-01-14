Gambia: GRA Gets New Commissioner of Customs

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MOFEA) has appointed Ismalia Jallow as the commissioner of Customs at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

He replaces Joseph Findi Njie who is on retirement after working over 42 years with GRA, The Point has been informed.

Mr. Jallow was deputy commissioner of Operations at the GRA until his appointment.

The appointment takes effect on 1 January 2022. Mr. Jallow's joined GRA in 1983 and has risen through the ranks up to the current position of Commissioner of Customs.

He also worked at various GRA branch offices and had registered tremendous achievement for the Authority.

When contacted for comments, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe confirmed the appointment Ismalia Jallow and the retirement of former commissioner of Customs Joseph Findi Njie.

CG Darboe thanked the retired former commissioner of Customs Joseph Findi Njie for his hard work, tolerance and cooperation all the time. He further acknowledged working with the retired commissioner of customs Joseph Findi Njie over 35 years in service. According to him, he had enjoyed working with Mr. Njie. He described Mr. Njie as always approachable and nice to talk to and above all, a peaceful individual.

He therefore wished him all the best of luck and assured that his office doors are always open for him.

Regarding the newly appointed commissioner of Customs, CG Darboe described Ismalia Jallow as hardworking, dedicated and honest.

"I have worked with him for many years from the days of Customs and then to GRA." He is somebody who can be trusted for any responsibility. He will fulfil it without delay. Above all, he is a trustworthy person and a good team player. CG concludes.

Reacting to his appointment, Ismalia Jallow seized the opportunity to thank the Commissioner General Darboe and his deputy who recognised his potential and decided to recommend him for the new position.

He equally commended the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs for honouring Commissioner General and the board recommendation for him to handle this new position.

He described the appointment as a big trust bestowed on him by the Finance minister and GRA board, while assuring that he would do everything possible to live up to expectation in service delivery to the Authority.

He also praised his staff for their cooperation, hard work, commitment and professionalism in the execution of their work at all times. He advised them to emulate the senior management of GRA and continue to be united in the spirit of team work to better raise the flag of GRA to higher heights.

He praised his staff for their hard work and commitment towards achieving the Authority's dreams to maximise revenue for the government. He said this is only realised through unity, cooperation and hard work.

He disclosed that due to the love, care of the commissioner general and his deputy commissioner in the promotion of peace that his department still registers significant progress. He assured GRA superiors of his support in ensuring that his department continues to raise the bar of GRA.

"I will do everything possible under this sun to ensure that while I am the commissioner of Customs to implement the mandate of the Authority under the agenda provided ,which is the Corporate Strategy Plan guided by the Commissioner General."I will work towards achieving it," Jallow assured.

Mr. Jallow also thanked the government of The Gambia for creating the conducive environment to enable GRA to meet its annual revenue target over the past years.