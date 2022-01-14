Gambia: Supreme Court Sits On UDP's Motion Ex-Parte Today

The Supreme Court of The Gambia is set to hear the UDP's motion which is seeking the country's highest court to review its December 28th ruling, The Point has been reliably informed.

The UDP recently filed a Motion Ex-Parte before the Supreme Court of The Gambia seeking review of the court's ruling of 28th December 2021.

It could be recalled that the Supreme Court of The Gambia on Tuesday 28 December 2021 struck out the electoral petition filed by the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) on the grounds that the petition contravenes Rule 11 of Election Petition rules. UDP was therefore ordered to pay a cost of D100,000 to the first respondent.

Meanwhile, the UDP on January 10th 2022, filed a motion to seek leave of the Supreme Court to make an application for review of this court ruling.