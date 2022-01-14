Gambia: KMC Receives Notifications On Malpractice At Council

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) at a general council meeting on 11 January 2022 was served a letter of notification from the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

The said communication notified the council of the constitution by the Honourable Minister of a Commission of Inquiry into allegations of fraud and malpractice at Kanifing Municipal Council from April 2018 to date and for connected matters.

The letter states that the basis of the Commission is a report made by the Lord Mayor to the Ministry as well as a report of the CEO and special inspection reports considering that the only relevant report made by the mayor is a report dated 22nd of July 2021 to the Local Government Service Commission about alleged fraud by the CEO, Sainabou Martin Sonko - a fraud perpetrated against the Staff Association.

"The Local Government Service Commission has failed and refused to convene over the said report and the Ministry has prevented the said Commission from convening even though the Local Government Service Commission is supposed to be an independent body that is not subject to the direction and control of anybody or institution," the statement revealed.

According to the statement, the council had received information that the Minister had prevented the Gambia Police Force from taking further action on the report even though the Gambia Police Force is supposed to be an independent body that is not subject to the direction and control of anybody or institution.

"The Council instituted a civil action on the 10th of August, 2021 against the Minister of Lands and the impugned staffs to seek a declaration from the courts as well as damages for waste of Council resources; and the matter is pending."

"The Ministry, by a letter dated 3rd August 2021, sent inspectors to the Council to investigate the report made by the Mayor and several other matters."

"The Council welcomed such inspection and prepared to cooperate fully with inspectors while it continues to conduct its affairs in an open and transparent manner. Unfortunately, to date the Council has not received any correspondence, communication or conclusions relating to the said inspection."

"The Council is not in receipt nor does it have any information relating to any report by the CEO," the statement pointed out.