African Cup of Nations Fixtures for Today Fans React to Gambia's Maiden Afcon Win

13 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Gambian football fans have reacted to the country first win at its median Africa Cup of Nations appearance in Cameroon.

Ablie Jallow made history by becoming the first Gambian player to score at an African Cup of Nations when he slotted home a fine shot in the 10th minute to earn The Gambia its debut win.

Our report went round and about to sound the reaction of fans after the final whistle and Adourahman Bah, a fan said it was a very joyous moment for him watching The Gambia secure its first win during its opening game of the tournament.

He added that when the draw was made, The Gambia was regarded as underdogs but could surprise people as the competition progresses.

"We were regarded as the underdogs but we have proven that being an underdog does not mean anything in football," he stated.

He further said that what really matters is not names of players a team has at its disposal but determination and confidence to deliver results.

Bah said the joy feels like he is in Cameroon where the tournament is taking place. He advised the players and coach to avoid defeat in their next game to stand a better chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Pa Modou Jammeh, a native of Abuko said: "I am very excited with The Gambia winning its first match at the African Cup of Nations."

Katim Touray, another fan thanked Allah for the victory, saying Gambians have been waiting for the day for years.

Touray expressed confidence that The Gambia will make it to the next stage of the competition.

Bakary Camara, also a fan said the team did extremely well during the match, adding that everybody is happy with the win.

