Gambia Maritime Administration Validates Strategic Plan 2022-2026

In its pursuit to build a vibrant and resilient administration, The Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA) on Wednesday convened a day's forum to validate the administration's strategic plan 2022-2026.

The validation was held at Baobab Hotel and Resort in Bijilo.

The event, which attracted stakeholders from different departments and institutions, accord participants the opportunity to put forward their observations, inputs, views and comments. The document is expected to guide the work and operations of GMA during the years 2022-2026.

Part of the strategic goals of the administration includes improving institutional and legal frameworks for better governance, strengthening maritime safety and security, improving protection of the marine environment to ensure sustainable use, among others.

Momodou Sally Musa, board chairman, GMA, said the document would provide the roadmap for GMA's growth, its relationship with stakeholders and fulfillment of its mandate to the nation.

The 2022-2026 strategic plan, he added, would also guide the administration's direction for the next five years as it strives to meet the challenges and changes facing the maritime industry, The Gambia government and the economic and national security of the nation.

The chairman further noted that the strategic plan sets out anticipated activities that would address key issues, affirming the board's commitment to providing the adequate resources and leadership for the successful attainment of their objectives.

For his part, Karamo Bakary Janneh, director general, GMA described the day as significant in view of the fact that it was the first time that they have developed such a strategic plan for GMA after many years.

The plan, he added, is a guiding document which contains the activities the GMA intends to cover within a period of 5 years. He thus encouraged the participants to actively participate fully so they can have a well prepared document.

"We will not have a 100% document but we want to be as near to it as we could." he noted

Established in 2006, The Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA) started operations in 2009. The administration is focused on the development of the maritime industry and to ensure safety of navigation in The Gambian waters and the preservation of the marine environment amongst others.