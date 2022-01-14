Africa: Gambia Wins Maiden AFCON Opening Game Against Mauritania

Scorpions of The Gambia yesterday, Wednesday won their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening Group F match against Mauritania after Ablie Jallow's lone goal in the 10th minute of the game played at the Limbe Ominsport Stadium.

The Gambian side that is making their first appearance in Africa's biggest senior tournament came against all odds to defeat the Mauritanian side who was more experienced than The Gambia after making their first appearance in the tournament in 2019.

Despite the win in their opening match, The Gambia made a dismal performance, only pushing harder during the closing stages of the game.

The Mauritanians side created several attempts to restore purity but the resolute Gambian defense denied all their goal efforts.

The Scorpions during the second period had several advantages to increase their lead through Musa Barrow, Ebrima Colley and Lamin Jallow but none of their chances created in the second period were converted.

Meanwhile, Bologna's attacker Musa Barrow was awarded the Man of The Match award after creating most of the opportunities for the Scorpions side.

The Gambia currently top their Group F with 3 points, leveled with Mali who also defeated Tunisia by the same score-line (1-0).

The Scorpions will next play Mali in their second group game on Sunday, 16 January before taking on Tunisia in their final group F game on Thursday 20 January 2022.