Africa: Gambia Wins Maiden AFCON Opening Game Against Mauritania

13 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions of The Gambia yesterday, Wednesday won their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening Group F match against Mauritania after Ablie Jallow's lone goal in the 10th minute of the game played at the Limbe Ominsport Stadium.

The Gambian side that is making their first appearance in Africa's biggest senior tournament came against all odds to defeat the Mauritanian side who was more experienced than The Gambia after making their first appearance in the tournament in 2019.

Despite the win in their opening match, The Gambia made a dismal performance, only pushing harder during the closing stages of the game.

The Mauritanians side created several attempts to restore purity but the resolute Gambian defense denied all their goal efforts.

The Scorpions during the second period had several advantages to increase their lead through Musa Barrow, Ebrima Colley and Lamin Jallow but none of their chances created in the second period were converted.

Meanwhile, Bologna's attacker Musa Barrow was awarded the Man of The Match award after creating most of the opportunities for the Scorpions side.

The Gambia currently top their Group F with 3 points, leveled with Mali who also defeated Tunisia by the same score-line (1-0).

The Scorpions will next play Mali in their second group game on Sunday, 16 January before taking on Tunisia in their final group F game on Thursday 20 January 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X