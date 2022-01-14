Gambia: UDP Consoles Bereaved Families in Tragic Fire Accident in Bronx, Usa

13 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The United Democratic Party is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic fire accident which occurred in an apartment complex in the Bronx, New York, USA on January 9 causing fatalities and severe injuries to the residents.

At least three Gambians, according to reports, lost their lives.

On behalf the National Executive Committee and on my own behalf I wish to express our deepest condolences for the great loss of lives. The Gambian diaspora is an integral part of our close knit community, and as such this is a shared loss for all Gambians.

We pray that all those who mourn are comforted by Almighty Allah, the Most Merciful and the Most Beneficent. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the deceased and injured at this very difficult time for them.

May they be granted the fortitude to bear this great loss.

May Allah grant the souls of all the dearly departed Al Jannatul Firdawsi.

Ameen

ANM OUSAINU DARBOE

