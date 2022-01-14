Gambia: DLEAG Arrests Suspected Drug Peddlers

13 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Makutu Manneh

As part of their unrelenting war on illicit drug abuse, operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested Lamin Camara, a resident of Tallinding with thirty (30) parcels and seventy one (71) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

He was nabbed by DLEAG operatives of the Serrekunda Field Office on January, 8th, 2022 around 00:15 onwards.

Bernard Jatta and Charles Jatta were also clutched by DLEAG's Bakau Field Office on the 6th January 2022 around 12:30 pm onwards at Abuko.

Bernard Jatta was apprehended with one (1) bundle and forty six (46) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, whilst Charles Jatta was nabbed with six (6) bundles and sixty two (62) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa.

In similar operations, DLEAG's Brikama Field Office also registered a case involving one Ismaila Sonko.

Sonko, a resident of Brikama was arrested on the 9 January 2022 around 21:00 GMT onwards with thirty two (32) stones of skunk, (5) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa and seventeen (17) tablets of ecstasy.

Elsewhere in the North Bank Region, DLEAG's Barra Field Office on January 8th arrested one Demba Manjang, a resident of Essau with four (4) parcels and six (6) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa at around 20:00 hours.

Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody as DLEAG operatives further probe their matters.

