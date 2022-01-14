Nigeria: Court Remands 2 Suspects Over Murder of Pastor

A Yaba Chief Magistrates' Court yesterday remanded two teenagers, Farouk Mohammed, 16, and Kasali Jamiu, 19, who allegedly murdered a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor, Babatunde Dada, 46, at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys at Oregun and Ikoyi respectively.

Magistrate Mrs Linda Balogun remanded the duo pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)

The suspects were charged alongside two others, Mumuni Toheeb, 21, and Mubarak Soliu, 20, for allegedly receiving a Spark S Techno Phone valued N60, 000 property of the deceased.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and receiving of stolen item, preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor from the state Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Mr Julio Hodonu, applied for the remand of the suspects for the first 30 days.

Hodonu said that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on December 3, 2021.

He said that the incident took place at Road 13, 6th Avenue Festac Town, in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor said that Farouk and Jamiu conspired and killed Dada by stabbing and clubbing him to death with a bottle and wood.

He also said Toheeb and Mumuni, on December 3, 2021, at Ijora Badia, received a Spark S Techno Phone worth N60,000, property of Dada (the deceased).

According to the prosecutor the offences committed are punishable under Sections 411, 223 and 328 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Mr Oyekanmi Isijola, announced his appearance for the first defendant Farouk Mohammed, while S. A. Adewale, appeared for the third and fourth defendants.

The second defendant Kasali Jamiu, had no legal representative.

Meanwhile Isijola raised an objection that the first defendant is a minor and should not be remanded in prison but a juvenile centre.

The Magistrate Balogun ordered that the first defendant be remanded in the special correctional centre for boys at Oregun and the second defendant Ikoyi prison.

Meanwhile, the magistrate granted Mumuni Toheeb and Mubarak Soliu bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till February 14, 2022, for DPP's advice.