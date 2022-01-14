Nigeria: Customs in Apapa, Sokoto Record N872 Billion Revenue in 2021

Lagos, Birnin Kebbi, Sokoto — The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Sokoto Command of the Service, on Thursday, said they recorded N872.69 billion revenue last year and remitted same to the federal coffers.

The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Yusuf Malanta Ibrahim, at a press briefing in Lagos, yesterday, said Apapa Command generated N870.39bn which was a significant increase of about 68 per cent when compared with the collection of N518.4bn in 2020.

He also said the command recorded a boom in the exportation of non-oil commodities with about 110 percent increase in tonnage last year due to sustained trade facilitation strategies.

Ibrahim said there was a total tonnage of about 5,308 metric tons (MT) exported goods in 2021 through the port rising from 1,300MT in 2020.

He said the Free on Board (FOB) value for the exported items also rose from $340 million in 2020 to $641m in 2021, while the naira equivalent of the exported goods stood at over N245bn.

"We look forward to a strengthened collaboration and synergy in this prosperous and glorious new year 2022," Ibrahim said.

On the anti-smuggling efforts, the controller said 103 seizures were made last year with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N31.23bn.

The Sokoto/Zamafara Area Command generated N2.3bn last year, the spokesman of the command, ASCI Tahir Balarabe Yusuf, said in a statement, noting that it was the highest revenue ever collected by the command since its creation.

The command also recorded 22 seizures of different kinds with N188.583 million DPV in 2021. It arrested three suspects who have been granted administrative bail.

The Area Comptroller, Abdulhameed Ma'aji, in the statement said the feat was due to the leadership provided by the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, the resilience as well as commitment of the officers and men of the command.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Area Command of NCS recorded a 35% drop in smuggling activities in 2021 as seizures dropped from 234 in 2020 to 154 last year.

The Controller of Kebbi Area Command, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla, speaking in Birnin Kebbi while taking stock of the command's activities for 2021, said smuggling of parboiled foreign rice also declined by 20% in the state.

He said the value of seizure of goods made last year was put at over N188 million while N13.1m revenue was generated from the sales of 128,750 litres of petroleum products and other perishable goods seized with the fund already remitted to the federal government's coffers.