Nigeria: Gunmen Invade Zaria, Abduct 9

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded Tashar Mai Tashi in the Dutsen Aba ward of Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped nine residents.

An eyewitness said the bandits who came in large number invaded the village around midnight Wednesday and went from house to house in search of their victims.

The source said six males and three females were abducted during the raid that lasted for more than an hour.

"The six males were grown up husbands while the three females were all married women. But nobody was killed during the attack because the captives did not pose any resistance.

"And they came in large number with sophisticated weapons, shooting randomly and sporadically scaring everybody in the neighbourhood," he explained.

Dutsen Aba ward has become a kidnappers' den in the last one year with all the banditry attacks recorded in Zaria emanating from the axis.

The porous Galadimawa forest is said to be housing most of the bandits terrorising Zaria, Giwa and even Birnin Gwari Local Government Area is located in the ward.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, is yet to respond to the incident as his phone line was not going through as at the time of filing the report.