Uganda to Destroy 400,000 Covid-19 Vaccines That Are Due to Expire

Uganda is set to dispose of 400,000 doses of vaccines that were not utilised during the mass vaccination exercise.

In an interview with NBS TV, the minister of Health Dr jane Ruth Aceng said the vaccines were meant to be utilized in a mass vaccination exercise in Acholi sub region but were unfortunately utilised.

Relatedly, Aceng said the ministry will also dispose off 297 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which have expired.

Government had secured over 500,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to be used In November last year in mass vaccination drive in Acholi sub region as it sought to hit the target of vaccinating 22 million Ugandans aged 18 and above.

Unfortunately, only 100,000 doses of the vaccine were utilised leaving, 400,000 doses to go to waste.

Aceng said the Moderna vaccines are supposed to be used within a specific period.

"Moderna is ultra frozen it has to be thawed. Before use, when it was unutilized in Acholi we took it to western Uganda but couldn't utilise it before 30 days," she said.

She attributed the low uptake to myths and misconceptions about effects of vaccines.

Meanwhile, at least 279 doses of AstraZeneca have expired and these have been withdrawn from the system.

To boost vaccine storage, government has received a cold chain equipment worth $ 8.3 million to be dispatched for vaccine storage.

She said over 1000 fridges to be installed in urban health centres.

To date Uganda has received 34 million doses of vaccines and vaccinated over 12 million doses of administered