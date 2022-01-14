Uganda: DP's Rogers Kiyega Wins Mubs Guild Presidency Race

Democratic Party's Rogers Kiyega has been declared winner of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) guild presidency race.

Democratic Party's Rogers Kiyega has been declared winner of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) guild presidency race.

In the hotly contested elections held on Wednesday, Kiyega emerged victorious after garnering 874 votes against his closest rival Valentine Ogwang of National Unity Platform (NUP) who got 785 votes.

Meanwhile, National Resistance Movement's Nimrod Kakayi came third after garnering 694 votes.

Others included Bagumirabingi Joseph 363, Abisinguza Arnold with 93 and Kabaseke Edward with 06 votes.

Kiyega's win came as surprise to many after opinion polls at the Nakawa-based university had put NUP's Ogwang ahead of all other contestants, prior to the elections.

Initially, the elections were supposed to take place on December 21, 2021 but were suspended following protests by students who had accused the university of election irregularities.

The students' disappointment prompted them to run away with the ballot box which forced the police to respond with teargas to disperse the unruly students.