Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Says Encounter With Pro-Chamisa Mako 'Cordial, Pleasant'

14 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora said Thursday that he was "pleased" after a chance encounter with two leading members of the rival Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora had a brief meeting with Harare mayor Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and Makomborero Haruzivishe, the latter recently bailed by the High Court after spending 9 months in remand prison over kidnapping and violence charges

The encounter occurred at the Harare magistrate's court.

Mwonzora said the meeting "was cordial, respectful and pleasant.

"I was particularly happy to see Mako in good health. We can't thank Professor (Lovemore) Madhuku enough for the great work he did."

Professor Madhuku was Haruzivishe's attorney for the High Court bail appeal.

Below are more images of the encounter;

