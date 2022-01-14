Nigeria: AMAA Calls for Submissions for 2022 Edition

14 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The Africa Film Academy is now accepting submissions for the 18th edition of its prestigious film awards Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs). Interested filmmakers are urged to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.

This submission is officially open to only films produced and released between May 1, 2021, and April 31, 2022 (the last day of submission).

The call for entry is coming nearly two months after the award held its 17th edition at the Lagos Marriott Hotels, Ikeja.

The glamorous event was attended by filmmakers, executives and government officials including the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The organisers also clarified that all entries for the 18th AMAAs will be made via Filmfreeway and will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes.

AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation. The proposed date of the nomination's gala night for the 18th AMAAs is Friday, August 26, while the main ceremony will run from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30, 2022.

