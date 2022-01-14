Nigeria: Buhari Flays Recent Killings in Plateau, Says Subsisting Peace Deal Must Not Collapse

14 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fresh killings in Bassa Local Government area of Plateau State.

The President, in a statement issued on yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, stressed that the recent ugly incident is at variance with the principles of the peace agreements reached between the Irigwe and the Fulani in the area.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for parties to the agreements to ensure that the pact did not collapse.

President Buhari urged the various communities in the area, and particularly the Plateau State Interreligious Council to do everything possible to commit to the peace agreement and prevent it from falling apart.

"Every group taking the law into their hands claims to be retaliating. As a society, there is no place for this sort of violence. This is unacceptable".

The President further said "My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace".

He commended Governor Simon Lalong for the state government's handling of the incident so far.

