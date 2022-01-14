Kenya: 2 Suspects Arrested With an Elephant Tusk Worth Sh1.4mn in Machakos

Machakos — Two men have been arrested with an elephant tusk weighing 14 kilograms worth Sh1.4 million in Matuu, Machakos.

The two were nabbed by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials from Mwingi in coordination with their counterparts in Lang'ata, Nairobi and police officers from Yatta.

Yatta police boss Mary Njoki said the suspects were arrested at the Matuu bus stage heading to Nairobi where they were found carrying the elephant tusk stuffed in a sack.

Njoki pointed out that they were traced from Mwingi before the arrest and are now being held at the Matuu police station awaiting arraignment.