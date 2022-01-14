Seychelles Condemns Pirate Attack On UAE-Flagged Vessel in Red Sea

14 January 2022
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The government of Seychelles has condemned "in the strongest terms" the recent pirate attacks on the civilian cargo vessel Rwabee off the coast of Hodeidah, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Seychelles has also called for the immediate release of the vessel and its crew and urged all parties to abide by international laws and seek peaceful ways to resolve the conflict.

"Seychelles has long been at the forefront of the fight against piracy in the western Indian Ocean, and therefore, we are deeply disturbed by the recent attacks on the UAE-flagged vessel in the Red Sea," said the statement.

"In addition to the grave threats to freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, such blatant acts jeopardise regional security and place the protection of the region's citizens at risk," it added.

On January 3, Houthi rebels hijacked the ship 25 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. Of the 11 crew onboard, 7 are from India. The Indian government has said it is making all efforts to secure their swift release.

Seychelles took the lead in the fight against piracy in the region in 2008, when the security threat began expanding and adversely impacted the nation's tourism and fishing industries, the top pillars of its economy.

The need for more collaboration in the region was highlighted between 2008-2012, the period where Somali piracy threats were at a peak in the Indian Ocean, and 21 states in the region decided to collaborate through the Djibouti Code of Conduct agreement in 2009.

Collaboration is especially important for Seychelles with a vast Economic Exclusive Zone of 1.4 million square kilometres, which makes maritime surveillance a challenge.

Since then, Seychelles has been working with international partners and is hosting the Regional Fusion and Law Enforcement Centre For Safety and Security at Sea (REFLECS3) at Bois De Rose. The centre was set up in 2014 to play an integral role in anti-piracy efforts and countering drug trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X