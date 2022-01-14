Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi's Speech Offers Beacon of Hope

PEOPLE from different sectors Wednesday hailed President Hussein Mwinyi's speech as comprehensive and offer a beacon of hope to Zanzibaris and Tanzania at large.

In his national address to commemorate the climax of Zanzibar revolution's 58th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday night, Dr Mwinyi said the island was making significant progress in social well-being, economic and political spheres.

Reacting to the president's speech, a cross section of the public interviewed, lauded the eighth president of Zanzibar, saying his speech was comprehensive and full of hope and as well better strategized to improve lives of the Zanzibaris.

"We are waiting for the implementation of the many projects aimed am at uplifting our well-being. The president has continued proving to us that Zanzibar is heading in the right direction politically and economically," Ms Halima Juma, a food vendor said.

She said it is good that President Mwinyi mentioned key areas of development that included improving the working condition of petty traders and people engaged in entrepreneurship, while also unveiling plans on how to solve the highlighted challenges in the country.

Equally, State Minister in the Union Government, Dr Pindi Chana praised the leaders of both Union and Zanzibar governments for the efforts they are making to propel the economy at both sides of the Union.

"I would like to commend both Presidents- Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Mwinyi for their commitment in moving our countries forward smoothly. We'll continue to offer full backing to our top leaders to ensure we attain the set development goals," she said.

She said that the news about President Samia and Mwinyi meeting on the eve of Mapinduzi Day gives hope to Tanzanians on how both leaders are collaborating to make Tanzania the best place to live for all, regardless of their political affiliation, race and religion.

Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Chairperson Mr Ali Amour said, "President Mwinyi deserves to be given enough credit for the work he has done in the country and his vision for a stable country in all aspects."

"It was a commendable and wonderful speech. The president touched on all sectors of the economy and measures taken to recover from the devastating impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic. We, business people are in support of his plans," the ZNCC boss said.

Mr Amour said President Mwinyi has been moving on well as he involves private sector, taking steps to introduce corporate culture in parastatals for efficiency and better delivery of services at all levels.

"We are also happy to hear that our leaders say that the focus is now on economic revolution, which is among objectives of 1964 revolution," he said.

Ms Fatma Abdalla- ACT Wazalendo member lauded the president's commitment of bringing changes in the country, including intensifying the war on corruption. Mr Ibrahim Omar, a secondary school teacher said the president mentioned many key areas that the government intends to improve, which included workers' welfare and exploiting the blue economy fortunes.

"It was a speech full of our expectations, as Dr Mwinyi begins his second year in office since he was elected in 2020. Our great expectations rely on the blue economy agenda that has inspired many," he noted.

He observed that even the 58th Zanzibar revolutions celebrations programme at Amani Stadium was good and entertaining, adding: "It was short and allowed people to leave the venue before the scorching sun... I believe many people were comfortable with this year's event." Ms Yasmin Aloo- a ruling party CCM supporter at celebration said Zanzibar has made significant progress, bringing to end long-standing social and economic inequalities that existed during colonial regime.

"The country has been progressing well in the past 58 years and in fact, no sector has been left behind - infrastructure, housing, health, education, tourism, sports and now blue economy are sectors that contribute significantly to Zanzibar's economy," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said that the level of achievements gives a chance for the CCM party to grip in power because people get what they expect. She also called on Zanzibaris to support Mwinyi's blue economy agenda, which is highly expected to give admirable results in propelling the economy.

During his speech, Dr Mwinyi said Zanzibar economy gradually recovered last year from the Covid-19 induced recession, with a 2.2 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter (January-March) of last year compared to 1.8 per cent in the previous year's corresponding period.

The second and third quarters saw the economy growing at 6.5 and 8.8 per cent against the previous year's 1.4 and 3.3 per cent growth rates, respectively.

"The impressive economic performance is attributable to increased investment projects, improved tourism and trading sectors," said the president.

The impressive economic growth led to increased tax revenues, with 745.1bn/- collected in the January -November 2021, a 22 per cent increase from 610.5bn/- in the corresponding period in 2020.