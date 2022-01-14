Uganda: Don't Be Misled By Politicians On Emyooga, Minister Kasolo Warns

The State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has asked the people of Kalungu to be aware of politicians who might mislead them on Emyooga program.

"The problem we all have is poverty. We should forget about politics and we focus on development. "If any politician tells you to just eat the Emyooga money, you should consider him or her your worst enemy,"Kasolo said.

He was on Wednesday speaking in Kalungu as part of his follow up program on the Emyoga program.

The minister said the new five-year term of the NRM government is meant to ensure all Ugandans get out of poverty, adding that this can be achieved through programs like Emyooga.

Kasolo however asked the people of Greater Masaka to propel the Emyooga program to greater heights by uniting.

"I come from Greater Masaka and ever since President Museveni handed Emyooga to me I have put all my efforts here. As leaders we must work for people. People are more interested in development not politics," he said.

He cited a Sacco in Rwampara district, in western Uganda, which got Shs 30 million from Emyooga program but noted they now have over Shs 200 million in savings.

" Those people have not engaged in politics. They are interested in development. That's why they have moved far," he said.

He also warned against defaulting on loans got from the Emyooga saccos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" This money was given to Saccos but it's painful for members not to repay. The money is for Saccos not government. Whoever borrows should return the money to the Saccos such that it's loaned out to other people. I need to get the name of those defaulters and you will see what will happen to them."

The State Minister of Water and Environment who also doubles as the Kalungu Woman MP, Aisha Ssekindi rallied the people of Kalungu to embrace Emyooga as an initiative aimed at ensuring their development and not a token of appreciation for voting the ruling NRM party.

" Many people thought they were being bribed so that they vote for political leaders but they have realized that it's not the case. Use Emyooga money for your own development. When you borrow the money from the sacco, use it wisely and then pay it back," Ssekindi said.

She also warned the political leaders from the area against fights that she said might derail government programs.

" Leaders are supposed to tell people the truth not lies. As leaders, we should all unite but also embrace development."

According to officials, the two constituencies that make up Kalungu district have 36 Emyooga saccos and the district was among the first to receive seed capital from the Microfinance Support Centre in February 2021.

The 36 saccos in Kalungu have so far received shs1.12billion with 34 saccos each receiving shs30 million and two for elected leaders each getting shs50 million as seed capital.

The saccos in the two constituencies that make up Kalungu district have managed to mobilise savings worth shs500million.