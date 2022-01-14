Uganda: Minister Jeje Odongo Receives Credentials From Four New Envoys

13 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Four newly accredited envoys to Uganda from Cuba, South Korea, Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Regional Hub Manager of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)have presented their credential letters to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo.

Four newly accredited envoys to Uganda from Cuba, South Korea, Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Regional Hub Manager of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)have presented their credential letters to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo.

The minister welcomed the respective envoys and commended each of them on the existing excellent cordial bilateral relations with the Republic of Uganda.

Upon presentation of her letter of credence, the Cuban Ambassador designate, Mrs Tania Perez Xiques reiterated the importance of the historical bilateral relations between Uganda and Cuba that she said is premised on common values and mutual understanding in promoting development especially through cooperation.

Perez assured the Ugandan minister of her efforts to enhance the already strong relations between Uganda and Cuba but also expressed her anticipation for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be hosted in Uganda and looks forward to Cuba's participation.

On the other side, Dr. Issahaq Umar Iddrisu, the Regional Hub Manager of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) expressed his appreciation for the hospitality accorded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He shared the bank's portfolio in Uganda which included investment in the energy, transport and social sectors, financing of training colleges and infrastructural projects, irrigation projects, micro finance support and scholarship schemes.

Dr. Issahaq emphasized the bank's commitment to human resource development as a key area of support aside from the many development projects in Uganda.

Meanwhile, Cherif Qualid, the Ambassador designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria conveyed his appreciation for the strong cordial relations between Uganda and Algeria but also noted he is looking forward to deepening bilateral relations between both countries starting with the renewal of expired agreements like the Joint Permanent Commission and energy sector agreements to boost trade between both countries.

Qualid also assured the minister of Algeria's commitment to security cooperation between both countries to curb the rise of terrorism on the African continent.

Park Sung Soo , the Ambassador Designate of the Republic of Korea commended the minister on the hospitality and friendly nature of Ugandans.

He highlighted the relevance of this year as it marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Uganda and emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Minister Gen Jeje Odongo assured the envoys of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in execution of their duties as well as wishing them productive tours of duty in Uganda.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X