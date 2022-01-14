Uganda: Minister Jeje Odongo Receives Credentials From Four New Envoys

Four newly accredited envoys to Uganda from Cuba, South Korea, Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Regional Hub Manager of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)have presented their credential letters to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo.

The minister welcomed the respective envoys and commended each of them on the existing excellent cordial bilateral relations with the Republic of Uganda.

Upon presentation of her letter of credence, the Cuban Ambassador designate, Mrs Tania Perez Xiques reiterated the importance of the historical bilateral relations between Uganda and Cuba that she said is premised on common values and mutual understanding in promoting development especially through cooperation.

Perez assured the Ugandan minister of her efforts to enhance the already strong relations between Uganda and Cuba but also expressed her anticipation for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be hosted in Uganda and looks forward to Cuba's participation.

On the other side, Dr. Issahaq Umar Iddrisu, the Regional Hub Manager of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) expressed his appreciation for the hospitality accorded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He shared the bank's portfolio in Uganda which included investment in the energy, transport and social sectors, financing of training colleges and infrastructural projects, irrigation projects, micro finance support and scholarship schemes.

Dr. Issahaq emphasized the bank's commitment to human resource development as a key area of support aside from the many development projects in Uganda.

Meanwhile, Cherif Qualid, the Ambassador designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria conveyed his appreciation for the strong cordial relations between Uganda and Algeria but also noted he is looking forward to deepening bilateral relations between both countries starting with the renewal of expired agreements like the Joint Permanent Commission and energy sector agreements to boost trade between both countries.

Qualid also assured the minister of Algeria's commitment to security cooperation between both countries to curb the rise of terrorism on the African continent.

Park Sung Soo , the Ambassador Designate of the Republic of Korea commended the minister on the hospitality and friendly nature of Ugandans.

He highlighted the relevance of this year as it marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Uganda and emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Minister Gen Jeje Odongo assured the envoys of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in execution of their duties as well as wishing them productive tours of duty in Uganda.