Uganda: Bobi Wine to Gen Muhoozi - "You Will End Up Like Gaddafi's Son"

The National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lambasted the First Son Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi for defending veteran journalist, Andrew Mwenda for donning a UPDF uniform.

Recently, Mwenda came under fire following videos that made rounds on social media, where he was spotted wearing a UPDF uniform as he sat in one of the helicopters.

In a tweet, Muhoozi who is the commander of Land Forces, defended Mwenda's action, saying he is part of the massive fan base that UPDF has because of the "great work it does."

But Kyagulanyi told journalists at Kamwokya that the army had exhibited double standards because it has previously arrested their members for being in possession of military wares like uniforms.

"All of you saw Andrew Mwenda wearing a full military uniform and all of you must have seen a statement by the army spokesperson that he was apparently being investigated. Later Museveni's son, just like Gadaffi's son used to behave, just like Saddam's son used to behave, came out and closed out all the investigation with a mere tweet, "he said.

Kyagulanyi said very soon Muhoozi will end up like the sons of some of the "dictators" in the world.

He explained that Muhoozi is the same person who one time tweeted that the red beret that is commonly worn by their members belongs to the military in addition to spearheading the arrest of some people over allegations that they are putting on the army uniforms.

Kyagulanyi insisted that the red berets is the signature symbol of the People Power movement and the party.

He called the beret ban a sham.