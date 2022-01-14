Uganda: Bobi Wine to Gen Muhoozi - "You Will End Up Like Gaddafi's Son"

13 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lambasted the First Son Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi for defending veteran journalist, Andrew Mwenda for donning a UPDF uniform.

Recently, Mwenda came under fire following videos that made rounds on social media, where he was spotted wearing a UPDF uniform as he sat in one of the helicopters.

In a tweet, Muhoozi who is the commander of Land Forces, defended Mwenda's action, saying he is part of the massive fan base that UPDF has because of the "great work it does."

But Kyagulanyi told journalists at Kamwokya that the army had exhibited double standards because it has previously arrested their members for being in possession of military wares like uniforms.

"All of you saw Andrew Mwenda wearing a full military uniform and all of you must have seen a statement by the army spokesperson that he was apparently being investigated. Later Museveni's son, just like Gadaffi's son used to behave, just like Saddam's son used to behave, came out and closed out all the investigation with a mere tweet, "he said.

Kyagulanyi said very soon Muhoozi will end up like the sons of some of the "dictators" in the world.

He explained that Muhoozi is the same person who one time tweeted that the red beret that is commonly worn by their members belongs to the military in addition to spearheading the arrest of some people over allegations that they are putting on the army uniforms.

Kyagulanyi insisted that the red berets is the signature symbol of the People Power movement and the party.

He called the beret ban a sham.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X