Egypt: Sisi - New Egypt Is Modern, Civilian State Aspiring to Building, Development

13 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that New Egypt is a modern civilian state that aspires for reconstruction, development and achievement of justice and human dignity.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF) on Thursday 13/1/2022, Sisi said that the forum has become a key platform for dialogue.

"The past few days constituted a real opportunity to exchange visions and find a state of serious and constructive dialogue in order to build peace and achieve sustainable development through ideas and innovations of world youth," he said.

President Sisi said that diversity in visions at the World Youth Forum has created new prospects that inspire new ideas and modern ways towards a better world.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the forum, the president praised the organization of the event which came out in such a representable way.

President Sisi said that the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the world imposed itself on the agenda of the forum in light of questions on the fate of the world and its future in terms of being affected by the pandemic.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the World Youth Forum (WYF), the president said the forum has become an important dialogue platform. "It is a purely Egyptian idea."

Sisi called for effectively working on developing this platform and converting its recommendations into actions.

