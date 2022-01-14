Egypt: Sisi, Spouse Witness WYF Closing Ceremony in Sharm El Sheikh

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his spouse Entissar El Sisi witnessed Thursday 13/1/2022 the closing ceremony of the 4th World Youth Forum (WYF) in Sharm el Sheikh.

They also witnessed the launching of the Reviving Humanity Memorial in Sharm el Sheikh.

President Sisi has watched a parachute show, which carried the Egyptian flag and banners reading "long live Egypt". The parachutes set off fireworks that decorated the sky of the celebration.

A film was then screened which displayed sculptures carved by artists from around the globe.

A documentary was also screened, which featured the idea of establishing a memorial to revive humanity.

A number of women cast in a documentary about a woman who experienced bullying thanked the president for giving them the opportunity to take part in the forum.

The president also attended shows presented by a group of bands and artists. During a concert, the sky above was decorated with dazzling shows featuring shapes expressing peace and collaboration.

At the end of the closing ceremony, President Sisi asked the participants at the World Youth Forum to chant "long live Egypt", "long live humanity" and "long live world youth".