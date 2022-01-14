Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech At the Closing Session of the 4th Edition of the World Youth Forum 2022

press release

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

Honorable Guests,

I commence my speech by expressing my tremendous appreciation for the honorable image, in form and content, in which the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum appeared. It clearly reflected the formidable efforts exerted by the organizing committee and all participants, at the official governmental level as well as international organizations, civil society institutions and youth from all over the world.

The past days offered a real opportunity to exchange views and create a state of serious and constructive dialogue for the sake of establishing peace and achieving sustainable development through ideas and creativity of the world's youth. This rich state of diversity in views has opened up new prospects, inspiring us with new ideas and ways for a better future.

The global state linked to the coronavirus pandemic has imposed itself on the forum's agenda, in light of numerous questions about the fate of the world and its future, as well as the extent to which the pandemic's repercussions will affect the pattern of human lifestyle.

I was overjoyed to participate in the details of this outstanding dialogue, in the heart of which were the youth of Egypt and the world, opening up powers of hope and light to overcome this delicate phase in the history of mankind.

Today, the World Youth Forum has become a significant platform for dialogue; its development in form and content has become one of its key features. It is a purely Egyptian idea. It was a dream in the conscience of the youth of our dear homeland to create this platform to become a shared arena bringing people together and a forum for human dialogue. This dream has come true and is now a reality before the world, which requires us to work diligently and vigorously to enhance and modernize this platform and convert its recommendations and outcomes into tangible reality.

Ladies and Gentlemen... Honorable Guests

God has bestowed upon Egypt a genius location and instilled the plant of the first civilization in its soil; its character was shaped by diversity and plurality so it became a meeting point of civilizations and a launching pad for efforts to establish peace and uphold the values of love and tolerance. Here, on its kind and blessed land, we gathered for the sake of humanity and its future.

The new Egypt we are presenting to the world today is a modern civil state that seeks to construct and develop and to realize justice and human dignity. Its efforts toward construction extend to its regional milieu, with sincere endeavors by its sons and daughters, who are carrying to the world messages of love and peace.

The outcomes of this forum were outstanding, across all levels; there was an outpour of ideas and visions from everywhere inside its corridors and during the long hours of deliberations and dialogue. A set of recommendations was crystalized, based on which I decided the following:

- Declaring the year 2022 a Year of Civil Society, during which the forum's administration and the relevant authorities and institutions in the state will establish an effective platform for dialogue between the state, its youth as well as local and international civil society institutions.

- Assigning the forum's administration to reinvigorate its initiative to establish a global incubator for entrepreneurs, start-ups and small industries. This shall take place in coordination with the cabinet of ministers and the responsible authorities, while expanding the engagement of the private sector, international financial institutions and development partners in this initiative.

- Assigning the forum's administration, in coordination with the state's relevant authorities, to form groups comprising youth from Egypt and the world to participate immediately in preparation measures for the 27th Climate Summit (COP27) which is scheduled to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh. I am confident that they will be capable of making the summit a success.

- Assigning the cabinet of ministers to develop a comprehensive vision with development partners to achieve an African extension of developmental initiatives realized in Egypt, within the framework of Egypt's regional responsibility toward its regional milieu.

- Assigning the National Training Academy to prepare specialized training programs for Arab and African youth so as to promote their skills to address the changes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and current conflicts, primarily enhancing the youth capabilities in entrepreneurship and technology.

- Assigning the forum's administration to activate a permanent platform for interactive dialogue for youth from Egypt and the world to share visions and ideas. Its outcomes shall be presented periodically to the various state institutions, providing the state with a forward-looking vision on all issues and dossiers of interest.

- Assigning the forum's administration and the state's relevant authorities to launch an international campaign of Egypt's youth and world youth participating in the forum to offer an understanding of issues on international water resources.

- Assigning the cabinet of ministers, in coordination with the relevant state authorities and institutions, to prepare a comprehensive vision, reflecting the State of Egypt's vision for the reconstitution of conflict zones in the region.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We are the ones who make history, chart the future and work in the present.

Only man is capable of building or destructing, with his free will. And today, we are in desperate need to awaken our resolve and reinforce the will of the human conscience, in order to achieve construction and development; and we need to put the conflicts aside and possess the ability to manage our differences for this world to remain alive, vibrant and full of humanity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the sake of this we gathered, and toward this we work with a genuine will to ensure a better future for our homeland, Egypt, and for the whole world. The dream of the Egyptians, since the dawn of history, has been to build human civilization and for love to prevail.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allah the Almighty is peace and justice. Let us pray Allah with our hearts, from all corners of the world, to bestow upon mankind peace and justice and to crown our tireless efforts.. Let us pray for this world to become safer; a world worthy of us and of our homelands.

And from here, the land of peace and love.. the land of the precious Sinai, together with the Youth of the World, we send messages of love and fraternity to the whole world. And I confirm that I, along with the youth of Egypt, are determined to exert all efforts for the sake of mankind's prosperity.

Let us repeat together .. the youth of Egypt and the World:

Long live Egypt .. Long live mankind.. Long live the youth of the world

May Allah's Mercy and blessings be upon you.