Africa: Burkina Faso Edge Past Cape Verde to Resuscitate Cup of Nations Campaign

13 January 2022
Radio France Internationale
By Paul Myers

Burkina Faso revived their chances of reaching the last 16- knockout stages with a gritty 1-0 victory over Cape Verde on Thursday night in Yaoundé.

Shorn of their skipper Bertrand Traoré who went down with the coronavirus on Tuesday, they made the breakthrough at the Olembé Stadium just before half-time when Hassane Bandé converted Issa Kaboré's pass.

It was the 23-year-old's first international goal.

Cape Verde, who could have qualified with victory, pushed for an equaliser but found the Burkinabe rearguard particularly miserly.

Burkina Faso can advance to the last-16 from Group A if they equal the exploits of Cape Verde on Monday.

Kamou Malo's men take on Ethiopia at the Stade Kouekong in Bafoussam while Cameroon - who thrashed Ethiopia on Thursday afternoon - play Cape Verde in Yaoundé.

