Liberia: LACC Extends Probe to Agriculture Ministry

12 January 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has extended its investigation to the Ministry of Agriculture over claims of conflict of interest, financial improprieties and inappropriate awarding of Agro-contracts amounting to millions of United States dollars.

In a release dated January 11, 2021, LACC announced that it has subjected the entire leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture under a full scale corruption probe relative to the issues mentioned after gathering sufficient intelligence on the Ministry of Agriculture that warrant full-scale investigation of its leadership.

"For the past few months it has gathered sufficient intelligence on the ministry that warrant the conduct of a full-scale investigation of all senior officials including Minister Jeanne Cooper, her deputies, assistant ministers and those with decision making powers," the release added.

Based on the intelligence gathered, LACC Chairperson Edwin Kla Martin said he was deeply worried on the reckless disregard to public financial management laws, Public Procurement laws and the code of conduct for public officials at the Liberia's Agriculture Ministry.

The release urged all concerns to give the LACC full cooperation as the Commission will not tolerate delays and excuses during the investigative processes.

The recent pronouncement will bring to three the total institutions being investigated over corruption malpractices since Cllr. Martin took over as chair of that Anti-Graph institution.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X