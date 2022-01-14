Liberia: LACC Extends Probe to Agriculture Ministry

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has extended its investigation to the Ministry of Agriculture over claims of conflict of interest, financial improprieties and inappropriate awarding of Agro-contracts amounting to millions of United States dollars.

In a release dated January 11, 2021, LACC announced that it has subjected the entire leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture under a full scale corruption probe relative to the issues mentioned after gathering sufficient intelligence on the Ministry of Agriculture that warrant full-scale investigation of its leadership.

"For the past few months it has gathered sufficient intelligence on the ministry that warrant the conduct of a full-scale investigation of all senior officials including Minister Jeanne Cooper, her deputies, assistant ministers and those with decision making powers," the release added.

Based on the intelligence gathered, LACC Chairperson Edwin Kla Martin said he was deeply worried on the reckless disregard to public financial management laws, Public Procurement laws and the code of conduct for public officials at the Liberia's Agriculture Ministry.

The release urged all concerns to give the LACC full cooperation as the Commission will not tolerate delays and excuses during the investigative processes.

The recent pronouncement will bring to three the total institutions being investigated over corruption malpractices since Cllr. Martin took over as chair of that Anti-Graph institution.