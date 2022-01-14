Ghana: Suspend Members for Flouting Code of Conduct - NPP Youth Wing

The professional youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as 'Youth for Victory 2024', has called on the party's hierarchy to immediately suspend members who have flouted the party's code of conduct which prohibit members from engaging in internal party contest.

According to the group, members of the party which included some national executives continue to openly declare their support and assistance to some party members who have intention to become the 2024 flag bearer of the NPP, despite the National Steering Committee's stipulated consequences and cautions"if any member or supporter breached thecode of conduct".

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, the spokesperson for the group, Jerry John Campbell, said the hierarchy of the party should not remain adamant but take the necessary actions against those who had flouted the directives.

He mentioned the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; Amin Anta, Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga in the Northern Region; Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region and Farouk MahamaMP forYendi Constituency in the Northern Region.

Mr Campbell added that Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and Mohammed A. Baantima Samba,the party's Northern Regional Chairman as some members who had allegedly openly declared their support and assistance to some members eyeing the 2024 flag bearership of the party.

"So far, as the party has stopped other potential aspirants from campaigning, such activities shouldnot be encouraged because it seems it is right for some who have presidential ambition and their supporters to flout party rules and regulations but other candidates cannot do same which must stop.

"Our group has observed that, there seem to be a grand scheme targeted at individuals who are perceived to be supporters of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, to become the flag bearer of the NPP and eventuallybecoming the President of the Republic of Ghana which is rather worrying and an affront to our collective objective," Mr Campbell bemoaned.