Ghana: Expansion Works On Circle Neoplan Station Begins Monday

Works on the expansion of the Circle Neoplan Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 17.

The expansion, according to Kassim Hassan, Welfare Secretary of the Circle Neoplan Station, was to help decongest the currently choked station.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, he said negotiations were presently ongoing on the relocation of some occupants along the Avenor Road for the works to begin.

"The work will begin on Monday, having already met the contractor for the project," Mr Hassan assured.

The project, he noted, would include the clearing of structures on the Avenorstretch adding that "announcements have already been made to all illegal occupants and petty traders to vacate from now till Sunday."

Mr Hassan attributed the increase in numbers of vehicles at the station to more people wanting to go into commercial transport business, saying that as a welfare body, it did not have the mandate to reject new members.

"Day-in-day-out, people buy vehicles and when they come to us we cannot say they will not be registered. We only have to find the solution as to how to manage the place to ensure free movement in case of emergencies," he stated.

The secretary noted that the congestion had forced some drivers to load their vehicles outside the station,but was hopeful that the expansion of the station would curb that development.

He advised drivers and commuters to cooperate with the station leaders and contractor to enable construction works to take-off smoothly.

The Circle Neoplan Station consists of 15 branches of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The station was last reconstructed in 2016 along with the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at the cost of GH₵320.2 million.