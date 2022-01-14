Ghana: 520 Medical Lenses Distributed to Persons With Sight Problems in Dormaa West

14 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Five hundred and twenty medical lenses and spectacles were given free-of- charge to persons who had sight problems at a screening which took place between December 23-24, 2021 in the Dormaa West Constituency.

In addition, 70 of the beneficiaries diagnosed with different medical conditions would undergo surgery to be paid by Mr Vincent Oppong, the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

More than 1,200 residents went through the two-day health screening and treatment organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP.

The services included testing blood sugar level, eye screening, ear and dental services.

Mr Oppong told the beneficiaries that the health of his constituents mattered to him and that he would carry out similar exercise from time to time.

He said his Health Fund paid GH45,000 for the health screening exercise, and thanked the people for turning up in their numbers.

For their part, the constituents commended the Dormaa West MP for attending to their health needs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X