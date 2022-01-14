Ghana: COA Coy Donates 20 Motorcycles to Police

The COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited(COA RMCL), producers of COA mixture yesterday donated 20 motorcycles to the Ghana Police Service to support the police visibility and patrols in the communities.

The donation also forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

In making the presentation, the Board Chairman of the company, DaasebreKwebuEwusie VII said it was crucial to support the GPSin ensuring safe communities in the country.

He said the Police Service was the foremost institution when it comes to maintenance of law and order in the country.

"Though Government is doing all it can to provide the necessary resources required to maintain peace, it was the responsibility of businesses who are enjoying the peaceful atmosphere to also contribute their quota in that direction," he added

DaasebreEwusie VII who is also the Omanhene of Abeadze said COA Mixture had received a lot of support from Ghanaians over a period and the company decided to give back to the society by investing in initiatives to benefit the public.

He commended the Police Service for their contribution in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

The Board Chairman assured the Police Administration of the support of the company to deliver on their mandate.

The Director-General of Services, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Enoch AduTwumBediako, who represented the Inspector General of Police(IGP), George AkuffoDampare, commended the company for the kind gesture.

He said the motorcycles would help to improve patrolling in the communities, adding that the police had embarked on effective day and night patrols to ensure people were safe in the communities.

The Director-General assured the management of the company that the motorcycles would be used for its intended purpose and maintained.

He called on other organisations, philanthropists and institutions to emulate the company to support the Service achieve their goals.

Present at the programme included Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Henry Otoo, Commander of the Formed Police Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Peter Okyere, Director of Transport GPS, Mr Daniel DelademKisseih, the Marketing and Communications Manager of COA RMCL.