Ghana: Unknown Gunmen Vandalise Radio Ada

Tema — A community- based radio station at Ada in the Greater Accra Region, Radio Ada 93.3 FM, was allegedly attacked by unknown men leading to the injury of a staff and destruction of properties on Wednesday morning.

The station was temporarily closed down due to the level of destruction and the fear and panic the incident had caused.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, Mr Julius Odoi, who is in charge of External Communications for the station, said men numbering seven, with one of them wielding a pistol attacked the station at about 11:30 a.m.

He said they beat up Mr Gabriel Korley Adjaotor, a presenter, and warned him and all other staff not to write about a certain private company (Electrochem or Songor issues) in the area or they would be killed.

Mr Odoi said the injured staffwho was brutally assaulted was receiving medical attention at the Ada East Hospital at the time of filing the report.

He said the station would be off for a while until further notice, while repairs of equipment and other measures were put in place to ensure the safety of staff and equipment.

He said a report had since been made to the police who issued the injured staff with a medical report and also visited the station to commence their investigation.

The officer in charge of External Communications said some staff had also refused to return to work due to fear of the attackers coming back.