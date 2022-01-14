Ghanaians to Boycott Mobile Networks On February 8?

The Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, (CMNS) is calling on Ghanaians not to make calls on Tuesday, February 8 this year to show their displeasure about the nationwide Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card re-registration exercise.

The day of the boycott to be known as "No Calls Day"would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards.

This was contained in a statement signed jointly by 14 Ghanaian citizens including former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak and Prof Raymond Atuguba , Associate Professor and Dean, School of Law, University of Ghana.

The statement said "We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a "No Calls Day."

It said, the 'No Calls Day' boycott would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards.

The statement said there was no law in Ghana that required amobile network subscribers to re-register their SIM cards.

It said "any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.

The group has therefore asked the National Communication Authority (NCA) t to immediately withdraw its directive for mobile network customers to re-register their SIM cards byMarch31, 2022.

It said when the appropriate legal framework is in place, a re-registration exercise could be done without having subscribers spend productive hours and several days in long queues in the midst of a ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

"There's understandably a need to eliminate crime. But the fight against criminals must be within the law. We therefore demand that the NCA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) must come up with a better and innovative way of re-registering the SIM cards by first amending existing law; and, secondly, to do so without the current inhumane re-registration process we are witnessing".

"If the NCA and the MNOs fail to heed these demands, we shall, starting Tuesday, 8th February 2022 begin the first of a series of planned boycotts until the rights of customers to be treated with dignity are respected," it said.